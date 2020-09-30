Mothers in Carlow & Kilkenny to kick off National Breastfeeding Week a little early

The 2020 National Breastfeeding Week gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, 1 October) but many local Mamas are set to mark it from today (Wednesday, 30 September).

It’s been a strange few months for us all, but for new mothers trying to find their path it’s been, at times, a difficult one. Similar for the more established mammy with the whole ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ concept moving in a slightly different direction.

But support is there & there’s still plenty of activity to be had in marking National Breastfeeding Week 1-7 October.

Cuidiú has this invite for interested locals, not just for today but every week:

When lockdown kicked in, La Leche League (LLL) hosted its first virtual meeting on 18 March. And since then the group’s had close to 200 meet-ups, almost daily, on a wide variety of platforms with each guided by at least one internationally accredited LLL leader.

Organisers say that during the current pandemic, more parents are choosing breastfeeding to optimise the health of their children, adding “Babies benefit from multiple and diverse immunological proteins, including antibodies, provided in human milk, particularly through direct breastfeeding”.

La Leche League Kilkenny hold a weekly zoom meet-up on Wednesday mornings at 10.30am which is open to all mum’s-to-be and breastfeeding mothers who would like to connect with other breastfeeding mums and LLL leaders, for a chat or for breastfeeding information.

Today however, you’re invited to use the forum to celebrate National Breastfeeding Week which runs from October 1 to 7 by meeting up on zoom. Or opt to wind down the occasion with the next session on Wednesday 7October from 10.30am-12.30pm each time.

For more information you can contact 086 662 7290 or see Facebook page ‘Kilkenny La Leche League’ while details of virtual meetings can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

La Leche League groups are listed on www.lalecheleagueireland.com, on www.facebook.com/lalecheleagueireland, on Instagram @lalecheleagueofireland and on Twitter @LaLecheIreland.

La Leche League Carlow has some great news with two new leaders now on board!

The group on the 15th October will have its first Virtual Breastfeeding Support Meeting from 10:30am. The details for the link can be received by contacting [email protected]

And, as always, those involved would like to emphasise that “we’re here to support mothers on their breastfeeding journeys and any of the three of us can be contacted via phone (Mary 0873776811, Sarah 0871128148 and Monica 0868366569), FB messenger and WhatsApp”.