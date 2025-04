A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision in Carlow.

The two vehicle incident happened on the L3044 Carlow to Bagnalstown Road at Harrrow’s Cross at around lunchtime yesterday (1pm).

The man, who was suffering from serious injuries, was taken to St Lukes Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but has since reopened following the incident.