Motorcyclist injured in crash on Kilkenny-Callan Road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Kilkenny to Callan road on Friday afternoon.

The motorbike was involved in an incident with a car on the Cuffsgrange side of High Bank Orchard just after 3pm.

It’s not yet known the extent of their injuries.

The incident did cause traffic disruption for some time but the road has since been cleared.

A second crash that happened on the Callan roundabout earlier has also been cleared.