Motorist arrested in Kilkenny after NCT and Tax were well out of date

The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott Send an email 30/10/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

A motorist has been arrested in Kilkenny after they were stopped yesterday as their NCT and Motor Tax had expired well over a year ago.

The Gardai from Unit C in Kilkenny also discovered that there was a bench warrant out for the driver.

The man was arrested and is due before the courts while the vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

 

