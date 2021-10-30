KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Motorist arrested in Kilkenny after NCT and Tax were well out of date
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act
A motorist has been arrested in Kilkenny after they were stopped yesterday as their NCT and Motor Tax had expired well over a year ago.
The Gardai from Unit C in Kilkenny also discovered that there was a bench warrant out for the driver.
The man was arrested and is due before the courts while the vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.