Motorist clocked driving 154km per hour on M9 through Co Kilkenny
The vehicle was seized and a prosecution's expected to follow
A motorist was clocked driving 154km per hour on the M9 through Co Kilkenny yesterday.
Thomastown’s Road Policing unit stopped the vehicle which was exceeding the motorway’s 120-speed limit.
It transpired the driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder who also had no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and a prosection’s expected to follow.
Gardaí have this advice for all road users: