Motorist clocked driving 154km per hour on M9 through Co Kilkenny

The vehicle was seized and a prosecution's expected to follow

14/02/2022

A motorist was clocked driving 154km per hour on the M9 through Co Kilkenny yesterday.

Thomastown’s Road Policing unit stopped the vehicle which was exceeding the motorway’s 120-speed limit.

It transpired the driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder who also had no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and a prosection’s expected to follow.

Image: Garda Siochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow facebook

