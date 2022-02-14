Motorist clocked driving 154km per hour on M9 through Co Kilkenny

A motorist was clocked driving 154km per hour on the M9 through Co Kilkenny yesterday.

Thomastown’s Road Policing unit stopped the vehicle which was exceeding the motorway’s 120-speed limit.

It transpired the driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder who also had no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and a prosection’s expected to follow.

Gardaí have this advice for all road users: