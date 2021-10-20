KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Motorists advised to avoid oil spillage on R725 and N81 in parts of Carlow and Wicklow

Council staff from both counties are involved in the clean-up

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 20/10/2021

A warning’s been issued about an oil spillage in the Carlow Town and Tullow areas. 

It’s on the R725 from Carnew along the part of the N81 that runs through Tullow and then back onto the R725 into Carlow Town.
Council staff from Carlow and Wicklow are at the scene where a clean-up’s underway.
Motorists taking the route are asked to drive with caution and if possible to avoid the stretch in question.
