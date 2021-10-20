KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Motorists advised to avoid oil spillage on R725 and N81 in parts of Carlow and Wicklow
Council staff from both counties are involved in the clean-up
A warning’s been issued about an oil spillage in the Carlow Town and Tullow areas.
It’s on the R725 from Carnew along the part of the N81 that runs through Tullow and then back onto the R725 into Carlow Town.
Council staff from Carlow and Wicklow are at the scene where a clean-up’s underway.
Motorists taking the route are asked to drive with caution and if possible to avoid the stretch in question.
