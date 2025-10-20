Motorists are been warned they could face a fine if their number plate cannot be read.

Gardaí­ will now be able to issue fines for the latest motoring offence. The Road Traffic Act previously had provisions for a 60 euro fine for offenders who have number plates that don’t comply with standards.

However, the Garda Mobility app was unable to facilitate the issuing of fines – until now.

Geraldine Herbert, Motoring Editor with the Sunday Independent, says drivers should ensure they have the right colour, shape design and font on their reg plates: