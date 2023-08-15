Motorists warned of traffic delays in Borris as Borris Fair gets underway this morning

The Borris Fair looks set to be bigger than last year’s event.

The Carlow village is preparing for a large influx of traders and visitors again today.

The Main Street is closed until six pm but access will be allowed for Residents and for Emergency Services.

Traffic Management and Detours will be in place and clearly signposted.

But drivers are advised to use alternative routes where possible and anyone heading to the Fair should expect some delays.

Carlow Garda Superintendent Anthony Farrell has this advice for motorists:

“Some roads leading to Borris Village have been locked down and there’s currently no drive-through the village available until approximately 6 p.m. this evening. Road diversions are in place towards the Rathanna side and Gardaí will be in key traffic points along the diversionary routes. Road signage will also complement local gardaí to guide motorists on their journey. For those traveling in the environs of Borris we ask for your patience and please drive carefully, conscious of additional traffic volumes around local roads. For those attending the event please do not obstruct motorists in parking, follow road signage, and obey Gardaí on traffic points.”