Motorists warned to take care with lights at South Kilkenny pedestrian crossing out of order

If you’re due to travel through Mooncoin today you’re asked to take care.

Lights for the pedestrian crossing outside the senior school are out of action.

Green Councillor Maria Dollard is appealing for caution saying “This morning it was very dangerous for children crossing over, just to warn motorists that it may still be out of order this afternoon, Kilkenny County Council have been informed and they are onto the whole job of fixing it up and getting it back in working order again but just in case it isn’t done by this afternoon to warn motorists just to be extra careful at the school in Mooncoin today”.