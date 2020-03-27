Mount Leinster access closed amid Covid fears

Carlow County Council has decided to closed the section of roadway known as the Nine Stones this weekend, in a bid to curb the public health concerns with the use of the Mount Leinster access route in the current pandemic environment.

In a statement, the council said that “in light of the ongoing Covid19 national emergency and following consultations with An Garda Síochána, following a review of potential public health issues, Carlow County Council has decided in the interests of public health to close the section of roadway known as the Nine Stones”.

The roadway, which serves the access route to Mount Leinster, will be closed from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March.

The road will be closed from the Corrabut Gap side at Kilbrannish and on the Borris side at Tomduff Cross.

The council asked for the public’s cooperation in respecting the closure.