The FAI’s move to allow for exemptions to a proposed aligned calendar plan has been warmly welcomed locally.

The aligned plan would have forced local leagues to implement a calendar-year timeframe, moving the club soccer calendar to the summer, as opposed to the current winter timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move was opposed by 92% of soccer clubs in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Kilkenny TD Peter “Chap” Cleere said that allowing leagues to apply for an exemption was a victory for common sense.

“So obviously in Carlow and Kilkenny we’ve massive GAA, and Camogie and Hurling, and Ladies Football and Gaelic Football, so to get the opportunity to co-exist is really really important, so it’s a huge result for grassroots clubs to not implement calendar football, and allow Kilkenny and Carlow to decide what best suits their needs, and have as many people as possible playing soccer over the year.”