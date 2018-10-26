Mr Price announce Kilkenny’s Teach Tom as Charity of the Year

The founder of a local suicide prevention charity says she’s delighted they’ve been chosen as charity partners for a major shop franchise.

Mr Price has announced that they’ve chosen Kilkenny’s Teach Tom as their Charity of the Year.

This means they’ll be raising money on behalf of Teach Tom in each of their 40 stores around the country.

Speaking to KCLR News, founder Angela Hayes says it was all thanks to their local Mr Price manager who put their name into the hat for staff around the country to vote on.

They’ll be presented with a cheque from the company in early 2019.