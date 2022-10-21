MRI scanner officially opened at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A day of great hope for the whole region.

The words of Minister Malcolm Noonan as he officially cut the ribbon on the new MRI scanner at St Luke’s Hospital’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

The new €5million department was completed in February 2022, and initially opened on a phased basis.

It means the local hospital now has a full suite of radiology equipment, comparable with any similar-sized hospital in the country.

The machine itself cost close to €1million with €250,000 of that raised by the Friends of St Luke’s committee.

A special piece of art was commissioned from John O’Connor; titled ‘Ton Solais’ its translation from Irish to English is ‘Lightwaves’. Speaking to those at the launch, the artist on a video link from Donegal said the triptych of handmade stained glass in wavelike shapes, laser-cut stainless steel and LED lighting features an abstract design the aim of which is to “distract the viewer to give them some sense of ease or to create a scenario where they can think about other things than why they’re in the MRI Department”.

Added to that for the patient experience, special lighting has been included in the chamber itself while the machine is wider to be less claustrophobic.

Hospital management and staff were joined for the launch by representatives of the Friends of St Luke’s, four of the constituency’s five TDs and local councillors.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there and spoke to some attendees: