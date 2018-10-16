MSD make major jobs announcement for Carlow

170 new jobs have been announced for Carlow today.

MSD has revealed plans to build a second manufacturing facility on its existing site in the town.

The company already employs 400 people on the site and their new facility is set to focus on producing vaccines.

Local Fine Gael Deputy Pat Deering told KCLR news its fitting that the announcement comes as the company marks its 10th anniversary in Carlow.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “This is excellent news for Carlow and a real testament to the existing staff and local management team working for MSD in the town. The company has gone from strength to strength since first opening in Carlow in 2008 and it now employs more than 2,000 people across the country.