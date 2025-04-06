A Homecoming for Legendary Trainer Willie Mullins may not take place until Tuesday, following a historic weekend at the grand national for the Carlow-based trainer.

Mullins says his career peaked with yesterday’s Grand National victory.

His jockey son Patrick rode 33-to-1 shot Nick Rockett to glory, holding off last year’s champion I Am Maximus on the final stretch.

Grangeclare West was third at Aintree.

KCLR Sport’s Brendan Hennessey discussed the homecoming, with exact details still to be announced.

“It’s not confirmed yet whether the homecoming will be tomorrow evening (Monday) or Tuesday evening, and the reason for that is the logistics of the team involved, including the owner, the trainer, and Patrick, the jockey.”

“The owner is not back in Ireland yet, and the destination and the arrival of everybody will determine the homecoming for the horse, so when the logistics are put together, it either will be tomorrow Monday or Tuesday, more likely looking to be the Tuesday, but all to be confirmed later on this evening.”

And updates will be provided by KCLR Sport throughout the afternoon as we get them.