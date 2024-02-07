Murder of Carlow woman Lisa Doyle the focus of TG4 programme tonight

The murder of a young Carlow woman 15 years ago is the focus of a TG4 programme tonight.

24-year-old Lisa Doyle was strangled to death by her fiancée Gerard O’Hara in Leighlinbridge on the 20th of September 2009.

He was handed down a life sentence in court in 2010 after pleading guilty but has since twice applied for parole and is understood to be preparing a third bid.

The former model was loved by those who knew her, her caring nature and friendly face always welcome sights.

Her murder left many devastated and sent shockwaves through the locality and rippling out further.

Now, her story is the second in a three-part true crime series titled Marú inár Measc by Midas Productions for TG4 and it airs at 9:30pm tonight (Wednesday, 7th Feb).

