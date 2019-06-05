KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Murder Victim’s Families Protest in Dublin Today
SAVE Group March in Protest from Dáil to Department of Justice
“Let life mean life” – that’s the message from a Carlow mother whose two sons were killed by their father.
Kathleen Chada’s with the SAVE group which is protesting in Dublin today.
More than 50 people have been taking part & in the past hour moved from the Dáil to the Department of Justice.
They disagree with a proposal before Government to extend the parole hearing to twelve years from the current seven.