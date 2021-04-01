Bill to allow murdered children be named passed in Dáil

A bill to allow murdered children to be named once again has passed all stages in the Dáil.

The amendments to the Children’s Act will now be sent to the Seanad for approval with the hope that they will be enacted by the end of this month.

At the moment, children who are killed cannot be identified once a person is charged due to a court of appeal ruling made last October.

A number of families in Carlow and Kilkenny have been affected.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has told the Dáil that this has caused great hurt and pain for parents.