Murdered children can be named publicly again from today in a move set to be welcomed by a grouping of families in Carlow and Kilkenny

Murdered children can be named publicly from today onwards, as a new law comes into effect.

The Children’s Act has been amended and a ban on identifying them has been lifted.

It also allows the media to name people accused of killing children and is sure to be welcomed by a number of families in Carlow and Kilkenny who’d previously raised concerns on KCLR surrounding the ban.

Senator Michael McDowell introduced the bill in the Seanad, and he says the law is wide-ranging.