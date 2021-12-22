Musicians in Kilkenny set for Tholsel Takeover in aid of local families today

The Tholsel Takeover will see music being played for shoppers on High Street in Kilkenny today.

It kicks off at 11 o’clock this morning and will continue for the day with some of the best known local musicians busking for the public.

It’s being run by Mayor Andrew McGuinness who says they’ll be setting up in the foyer of the Tholsel for a good reason; “It’s in a bid to raise money for what we call the Mayor’s Christmas Appeal which is something that replaced the old Mayor’s Coal Fund and all of the money raised will be donated locally through the Lions Club to services such as St Vincent de Paul and other services to help vulnerable families at Christmas time so I’m asking all your listeners if you see any of our fantastic musicians on the forecourt of City Hall to stop and enjoy the music and donate if you can, but only if you can”.

He adds “We’re going to go on for the whole day and we have loads of fantastic musicians including Tomas Jackman, Gwen Blanchfield, Andy Fitzpatrick, Eamon Walsh, Davey Cashin and lots more and we’ll probably end up with a bit of a jam session of Christmas songs towards the end of it and we do hope to last from about 11 o’clock in the morning to about 6 or 7 in the evening”.