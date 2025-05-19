Tullow Library has today become the latest local library to become a part of the “My Open Library” initiative.

The initiative, which has already been successfully introduced in Borris and Bagenalstown, will allow registered library members to use the library from 8am to 10pm, even when staff are not present.

Access will be provided for seven days a week, meaning that members will now have access for up to 98 hours per week.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue said that the initiative will be of particular benefit to students sitting State Examinations next month.

“The pressures that are on students to sit exams, and also on parents to try and have their kids be prepared for exams, and if you’ve several exam-going students in the one household, then things can be tense. It might be a really good opportunity either early in the morning, or after school right up into the evening for someone to be able to access the library at a time that suits them, as opposed to trying to make it fit into the normal 9 to 5.”