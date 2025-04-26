Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to a crash in South Kilkenny which claimed the life of a woman yesterday.

The collision between a car and a truck happened on the N25 at Gaulstown Glenmore on Friday morning at around 10.30am.

The woman in her 50’s who was the driver of the car lost her life in the crash.

The road was closed for a time as Garda Forensic Collision investigators conducted a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Waterford are leading the investigation into what happened.

They are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on that stretch between Waterford and New Ross yesterday morning, in particular anyone with dashcam footage.