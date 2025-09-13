The N80 remains closed this lunchtime as investigations continue after a cyclist died in a fatal road crash in Carlow last night.

The crash, involving a car and a cyclist, happened on the N80 at Kilmeany, just outside Carlow Town, at about 11 o’clock last night.

The cyclist – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed between the Tinryland junction and the M9 for a technical examination by Gardai

His body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Anthony Farrell is the Superintendent at Carlow Garda Station. He’s appealing for witnesses to come forward…

“An Garda Siochana are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred

overnight in Carlow town. The accident occurred at approximately 11pm in the townland of Kilmeany between an outbound vehicle and an incoming cyclist.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted during the course of this morning and later this afternoon. Road diversions are in place and we advise people to consider alternative routes if the intend to travel out in that direction.

An Garda Siochana would like to make an appeal for witnesses or anybody who has any information in connection with the road traffic collision. Maybe you have dash cam footage or maybe you might have seen some that could connect or help the guards investigation.

If you have any information please contact An Garda Siochana 059-9136620.”