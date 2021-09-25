N80 reopens in Carlow after an car overturned and ended up in the ditch

The N80 in Carlow has reopened following a single vehicle incident earlier where a car overturned and ended up in the ditch.

It happened earlier this morning at Kilbride Cross on the main Carlow-Wexford road.

The road was closed for a time while emergency services attended the scene but has since reopened.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Traffic is heavy in the area but is moving slower than usual.