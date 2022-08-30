KCLR NewsNews & Sport
N80 stretch reopened following crash but works take place nearby so there may be delays along the route again today
Three people were taken to hospital after yesterday's incident, but it's understood all are okay
A stretch of the N80 has reopened following a crash yesterday but motorists may find delays along the route again this morning.
Resurfacing works at Whitemills are underway until 5:30 this (Tuesday) evening.
It’s close to where two cranes had to be called to remove two vehicles yesterday – three people were taken to hospital from that incident, but it’s understood this was for precautionary measures and nobody was seriously injured.