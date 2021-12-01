National award granted to woman who rescued a young boy from River Barrow on Kilkenny Carlow border

The rescue of a young boy in Graignamanagh in the summer of 1985 has been recognised with a national award.

Tina Kavanagh was a teenager when she helped a young boy in distress from the River Barrow.

Yesterday, after receiving a nomination from her own sons, Tina was honoured with a Seiko Just in Time Award from Irish Water Safety.

She told KCLR Live earlier; “I’m absolutely delighted now I actually can’t get over how emotional it is for people, David’s sister contacted me and since it’s just brought up a lot of emotions for people I suppose and look it I was one of the very lucky children to be able to be such a good swimmer, my father is a fantastic swimmer and actually when we were all babies across the Barrow on his back every one of us, you know if there’s anything learned out of this everybody should regardless get swimming, it doesn’t matter how fast or slow you are if you’re a strong swimmer”.