The National Centre for Brewing and Distilling has been officially opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon TD.

It’s located at the Teagasc centre at Oakpark, outside Carlow Town.

€2.3 million, allocated by the government since 2020, has paid for equipment at the centre to help producers in the beverage sector pilot new products and innovate their practices.

Additional equipment for brewing and dealcoholizing processes will be purchased and is expected to be installed by the end of 2025.

The equipment will also be made available to students doing educational courses.

Previously much of the testing for Irish craft beers and spirits was done overseas.

