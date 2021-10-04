National Development Plan launched and locally there’s interest on what it means for Carlow and Kilkenny

The Minister for Public Expenditure has said he wants to see healthy competition between road projects in the new National Development Plan.

Michael McGrath said the Government is committed to the infrastructure projects, despite Green Party leader Eamon Ryan saying they aren’t guaranteed to happen.

Ministers are launching the revised, €165billion plan in Cork this afternoon.

Local mentions include the Carlow Southern Relief Road while Carlow is also one of the areas for which options to reinforce supplies of treated water will be reinforced.

And the Defence Forces is upgrading training facilities in Kilkenny as part of a number of projects, which are at various stages of development, in military installations throughout the country. (See the full list here).

The Minister in charge of Public Expenditure Michael McGrath says road projects are committed to, despite a commitment to spend twice as much on public transport noting “The road projects that are provided for in the NDP are being committed to by Government, they’re not all ready for construction by any means, they ‘re at different stages of the project lifecycle where you have ten or eleven different stages so the commitment here is to advance them through that process and what I want to see is healthy competition between all of the projects in this NDP”.

