A Kilkenny based business man has won the Outstanding Achievement Award at the National Fintech Awards.

Terry Clune, best known for founding TaxBack.com, was announced as the winner at a gala ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Since 1996, he has grown CluneTech into a group of fintech companies with industry-leading solutions and global reach with offices in 21 countries across four continents.

The recognition follows a very successful period for the Irish entrepreneur, which saw CluneTech company Immedis, a leading global payroll platform, acquired by UKG in for €575M, in one of Ireland’s largest tech deals of 2023.

Commenting on the recognition, Terry Clune, CEO and Founder of CluneTech, said:

It is a real honour to receive this award. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people I have had the privilege to work with and our shared commitment to innovation and growth. At CluneTech, we have always focused on creating technology that delivers real impact. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and excited for the continued evolution of Ireland’s fintech sector.

The inaugural National Fintech Awards were established to celebrate the achievements of the entire industry, recognising those who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and growth in this dynamic and constantly evolving sector.