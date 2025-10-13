As National Fire Safety Week takes hold we’re being urged to help protect older people in particular.

A new campaign calls on us all to support those within our communities with simple actions and shared knowledge among neighbours, friends and family including checking smoke alarms, escape routes, and if the chimney’s been cleaned.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management says vulnerable households can also apply to have a free smoke alarm fitted by contacting the local fire service or going to fireireland.ie.

It’s as the rate of serious house fires is much higher for older people living alone with 69 the average age of a fire death.

Kilkenny County Fire Services have been holding open days at their various premises while Carlow town station has the following for this (Monday) morning:

And for the rest of the week;

Meanwhile, the team has issued a video for the week ahead;

