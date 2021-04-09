National Garda Juvenile Office now dealing with recent attacks on Kilkenny City’s bus service

The National Garda Juvenile Office is dealing with the recent attacks on Kilkenny City’s bus service.

It’s after windows of the City Direct vehicles have been shattered on a number of occasions in recent months close to the Hebron Road Roundabout, while there have been reports from passengers that the bus is now bypassing that area on their KK2 route.

Local Gardaí have confirmed this morning that their investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the issue’s set to be discussed by Kilkenny City councillors when they hold their Municipal District meeting later today.