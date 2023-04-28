National Go Purple Day set to roll out in Carlow and Kilkenny

If you see someone with purple hair or clothes today if may not be a fashion statement.

It’s national Go Purple Day to raise awareness and funds for local Domestic Abuse services.

A number of premises locally are lighting up in the colour.

Added to that there will be a number of events on across the two counties locally with a big one in Kilkenny’s Market Cross Shopping Centre.

Local Gardaí, the Amber Women’s Refuge & Newpark Close Family Resource Centre are holding a Cyclethon and are asking locals to get up on a stationary bike to help cycle over 150 kilometres.

But Amber’s Naoimh Murphy says they want as many people as possible to show support in any way they can.

Amber's Naoimh Murphy, Inspector Alma Molloy from Kilkenny Garda Station, and Eileen Dillon of the Newpark Close Family Resource Centre spoke on KCLR Live.