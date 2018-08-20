National Heritage Week is underway & there’s plenty to enjoy locally

National Heritage Week got underway over the weekend but there’s plenty to enjoy locally over the next seven days.

2,000 events are taking place all over the country, 120 of these in Carlow & Kilkenny.

Niamh Donnellan is Heritage Week Project Manager & she’s based in Kilkenny. She’s been telling KCLR News that it’s to celebrate Ireland’s built, cultural & natural heritage & all of those who preserve & conserve it.

