National Heritage Week to be launched by Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan

National Heritage Week will be launched today by Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan.

Events for this, one of the largest cultural festivals here, will roll out from the 13th of August until the 21st and you’re being invited to organise and/or attend, either online or in-person.

You can also add your own event – click here for that with webinars for organisers here

There’s support from Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works, the Local Authority Waters Programme, and the Irish Landmark Trust.

CEO of the Heritage Council in Kilkenny, Virginia Teehan is looking forward to people meeting up again.

She says “It’s really exciting for the heritage sector, we did organise online events for the past two years which were hugely successful, each year we had over 1,000 people organising events but we’re really looking forward to being able to get back outside and organise events in their localities because they can explore their local place”.