A local social justice activist has had his papers made available by the National Library of Ireland.

Dr. Michael Barron, who co-founded LGBT rights organisation Belong to in 2003, and who hails from Glenmore, has had his work form the basis of the “Michael Barron papers”, a new collection in the National Library.

The collection contains research, toolkits, personal writing, newspaper articles, opinion pieces, and planning notes and reflections from 25 years of Dr. Barron’s social justice activism.

The papers will now be available online or in person at the Library.

Local Cllr. Fidelis Doherty says “It’s a great acheivement and a proud day for him, for his family and for the parish”