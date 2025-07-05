National Play Day returns later today to the stunning grounds of Kilkenny Castle Park—and the event is entirely free of charge.

With over 15 rolling workshops, there’s no need to book—just drop in from 12 to 2pm and enjoy.

Kids can try everything from clay pottery and sun-catcher making to storytelling yoga, funfair games, and even a magician!

There’s something for all ages, including a chill-out zone for smaller children.

Allison McGrath Staff Officer with Kilkenny County Council says its a great chance for families to connect.

“Having events that entice children to look at things from a creative point of view, and creating space for families to come together, is very much a generational approach, and also, activities that you can learn about on the day, and that you can replicate at another time.”