‘National Playday’ taking place in Carlow this afternoon

If you’re looking for some family fun in Carlow today, a Playday organised by Carlow Sports Partnership is taking place.

It’s happening from 2pm until 5pm on the Tullow Road behind the Gaelscoil, where the theme will be ‘Celebrating 25 years of a child’s right to play’.

Speaking to KCLR News, Martha Jane Duggan from the local sports partnership says there’ll be plenty on offer including traditional games, arts and crafts, henna painting, sports and lots more.

There will also be coffee and ice-cream vans.