An Garda Síochána have launched a national ‘Slow Down’ day to encourage road safety.

“Check your speed before we do”, that is the message from local Gardaí as ‘National Slow Down Day’ is underway. Anthony Farrell is the local Traffic Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny.

‘Slow Down Day’ aims to highlight the dangers of speeding. The 24-hour operation will come to a close tomorrow morning at 7 o’clock.

Anthony Farrell says they have seen a positive impact in numbers as a result of the campaign and that the operation has made a difference in previous years.