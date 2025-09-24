A nationwide hunt’s underway for a man who allegedly escaped from a local garda station.

The Irish Independent’s reporting that the 42-year-old Kilkenny man had been in custody at the city facility since last Thursday but managed to get out on Monday night through a door that’s normally secured – see Ken Foy’s piece here.

He was reportedly being questioned by detectives about directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to KCLR News that “Gardaí are investigating the escape from Garda custody of a male, aged in his 40s, on Monday 22nd September 2025 from a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.”

“Investigations are ongoing at this time.”