Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 24th November 2020)

Did you know that nine out of ten people carry the virus for the cold sore?

But what causes the outbreaks and how can we prevent or treat them?

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store joins our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast every second Tuesday to talk about a range of topics and thankfully she had some tips on the above.

Also under discussion were mouth ulcers and cracked lips while there were so many queries from listeners.

If you’ve a question, you can email [email protected] or text/WhatsApp to 083 306 96 96 during show times (7-10am, weekdays)

Listen back here: