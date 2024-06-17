Network Ireland’s Kilkenny branch has announced the winners of its Business Women of the Year.

Victorious at Set Theatre were Sarah McGree of The Wild Grazer (Creative Professional), Valarie O’Sullivan of Rothe House Trust (Employee Shining Star), Visual Artist Dominika Stoppa (Solo Business Woman), Michelle McDonald of Sásta Skincare (Emerging Business Woman of the Year) and Beoga Nutrition’s Linda Murray Beoga Nutrition (Established Business Woman of the Year).

All five category winners now go on to compete in the National Finals at Lyrath Estate Hotel on September 27th.

