Never, ever drink and drive – message from Kilkenny’s Superintendent Derek Hughes

Never, ever drink and drive.

That’s the message from one of Kilkenny’s most senior Gardaí.

Superintendent Derek Hughes has been telling KCLR News that people can do a lot to keep themselves and their property safe.

Including following guidelines on roads: ”We are advising people to make wise choices while driving this Christmas. We will have checkpoints out all during Christmas including Christmas day. We hope people make the right decision and never ever drink or drive under the influence of drugs.” He added, ”We’ve had a poor year on our roads with fatalities and collisions and we are reminding people to think before they drink and drive.