A new AI Innovation Lab has opened in the South East.

Equifax‘s Wexford base includes the new facility which is dedicated to advancing the company’s global artificial intelligence research and development.

The investment, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will help the Lab focus on developing advanced AI models, machine learning algorithms, Research and Development, and data analytics tools to address complex challenges faced by businesses and consumers.

Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy TD, said: “The Equifax decision to establish its AI Innovation Lab in Wexford is a powerful vote of confidence in Wexford and the South East Region, this investment highlights the highly skilled workforce and culture of innovation on offer in Wexford for companies that wish to expand their offering globally.”

Paul Heywood, Chief Data & Analytics Officer for Equifax Europe, commented: “Our new AI Innovation Lab is designed to empower financial institutions with the tools needed to make smarter, faster, and more confident credit decisions, helping more consumers live their financial best. Through the AI Innovation Lab, and by harnessing our unique data and insights within the Equifax Cloud, we are committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative best-in-class solutions for businesses and consumers alike.

Driving AI innovation is a key EFX2027 Strategic Priority. We are incredibly excited to expand our Wexford team through this investment and have immense confidence in the calibre and expertise of the marketplace in Ireland and specifically in the South East, as evidenced by our thirty-year presence in Wexford town.”

Deirdre O’Connor, Head of Regional Development, IDA Ireland said:‘I wish to congratulate Equifax on the opening of this AI Innovation lab. Artificial Intelligence is a key growth driver in IDA Ireland’s new strategy ‘Adapt Intelligently.’ The Equifax decision to expand its presence in Wexford is a testament to Ireland’s position as a hub for global innovation and AI. I am delighted that this will bring Equifax employment in Wexford to 100 employees and would like to wish them every success with this AI Innovation Lab.’’