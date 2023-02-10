New Boil Water Notice for 3,300 homes & businesses in North Kilkenny area

3,300 households and businesses in North Kilkenny have been told their water is not safe to drink again.

A Boil Water Notice has been put in place again on the Clogh-Castlecomer public supply.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking, preparing food or washing their teeth.

A previous notice in place for 6 weeks over the Christmas period was only lifted on the 27th of January.

Uisce Eireann has confirmed to KCLR News that low water levels due to the lack of rainfall recently has resulted in increased turbidity in the supply again.

There’s no significant rainfall in the forecast for the next while and Regional Lead with the utility James O’Toole says he can’t say how long the measures will be in place for this time.

He’s told KCLR News that all the work they’ve done of the treatment plant over the past few months hasn’t been wasted because this Boil Water notice would have to have been implemented before now if it hadn’t been done.