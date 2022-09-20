New bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny to be funded by the National Transport Authority

A new bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny is to be funded by the National Transport Authority.

Operated by TFI Local Link, it replaces the 890 and 891 routes which had been operated by Buggy’s Coaches.

The local company suspended both last Friday, citing Brexit and rising business costs.

It’s not yet known whether either will make a comeback, but the NTA is to research the area’s public transport requirement.

In the interim, it will operate a 7:45 am departure from Castlecomer for Kilkenny with a return from the city at 5:45 pm and the fare will remain at €5 per single journey.