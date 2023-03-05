New car registrations in Carlow and Kilkenny down slightly last month

New car registrations were up around 10% in February but down slightly locally.

Latest figures from the SIMI show Carlow and Kilkenny were among six counties where sales were down last month on the previous year.

Brian Cooke the SIMI Director General says overall February sales followed a similar pattern to January but are still well down on pre-covid levels.

But he adds that “Electric Vehicles continue to grow in popularity and the Governments commitment to improving charging infrastructure is essential in encouraging the transition to electric.”