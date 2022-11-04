New car registrations in Ireland marginally up year-on-year with Carlow and Kilkenny above the national average

New car registrations in Ireland are marginally up year-on-year but above average locally.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released figures – while those for October were down across the country 2.1% compared to October 2021, overall registrations for 2022 to date are up 0.6%.

Locally it’s above that however; in Kilkenny there was a 3.6% rise from 1,842 registrations in 2021 to 1,910 in 2022, while Carlow jumped from 1,157 to 1,170, up 1.12%.

Neighbouring Wexford had the highest percentage increase of just over 11% change, while the largest county drop was in Monaghan at -6.08%.