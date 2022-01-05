KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New car sales improved in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2021

However sales were still down on 2019 figures

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 05/01/2022

3 thousand and 38 new cars were sold locally in 2021.

While both counties fell below the national average Carlow still recorded a significant rise of 14% on the figures for 2020.

A more modest rise was recorded in Kilkenny with sales up just over 4% on the previous year.

Overall while the sales were up on 2020 levels they were still down more than 10% on 2019.

However electric car sales more than doubled – a trend that is expected to continue into 2022.

Toyota was the most popular car brand in 2021 followed by Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda and Ford.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 05/01/2022