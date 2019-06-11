New Carlow respite service won’t be open to families for months yet

It could be next winter before the new overnight respite service in Carlow is up and running.

Local parents attending a meeting with Enable Ireland yesterday heard that the Heads of Terms had been signed for Kilcar House in Tullow and the keys had been handed over in advance of signing the full lease contract with the landlord.

The next step is to rennovate the building to bring it up to HIQA health and safety standards.

Only then can the formal registration process with the health watchdog get underway and it’s understood that can take three months.

Local mother, Linda Comerford says this might not be finished before the end of next Autumn.