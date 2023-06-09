New Carlow town bus service to be trialed later today

Carlow’s new Town Bus Service will be trialed later.

It’s due to offically start in the middle of next month with services running every thirty minutes from 6am to 12am seven days a week.

CW1 will run from MSD, Dublin Road to Tyndall College, Kilkenny Road with CW2 running from Wexford Road Business Park to Barrow Valley Retail Park, Graiguecullen.

It’ll cost 55 cent for under 24s and €1.10 for adults.

Local County Council representatives with be on hand for today’s trial-run with personnel from Bus Éireann and the National Transport Association.